Finch leads Jacksonville State past Lipscomb 78-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jalen Finch had a career-high 21 points as Jacksonville State defeated Lipscomb 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Finch hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and added six assists for the Gamecocks (17-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darian Adams pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Gibbs added 13 points and Demaree King scored 11.

Parker Hazen and Will Pruitt had 17 points apiece to pace the Bisons (11-17, 4-9). Tommy Murr had 14 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Bisons on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Lipscomb 88-83 on Jan. 11.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm