Fidler scores 22 to carry Omaha past Denver 72-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Frankie Fidler had 22 points as Nebraska Omaha narrowly beat Denver 72-69 on Thursday night.

Darrius Hughes had 14 points for Nebraska Omaha (5-22, 4-12 Summit League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Marco Smith and Nick Ferrarini added 11 points apiece.

Felix Lemetti, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Mavericks, scored five points on 1-of-11 shooting.

KJ Hunt had 16 points for the Pioneers (9-20, 5-11), who have lost four games in a row. Coban Porter added 16 points. Michael Henn had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm