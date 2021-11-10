Fidler scores 15 to carry Omaha over Hastings College 67-57

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Nebraska Omaha got past the NAIA’s Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Marco Smith had 10 points for Nebraska Omaha (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dashawn Walker had 15 points for the Broncos. TJ Babikir added 12 points. Mathias Nchekwube had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Hastings came as close as 45-43 in the second half before Omaha pulled away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com