Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Romeao Ferguson scored a career-high 24 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 77-63 on Saturday night.

KJ Johnson added 20 points for Lipscomb (15-10, 9-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Pruitt had 18 points and Ahsan Asadullah 12.

Spencer Rodgers had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (4-18, 1-13). Chris Youngblood added 12 points. Brandon Stroud had five points and 10 rebounds.

