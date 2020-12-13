Faye scores 16 to lift Eastern Kentucky over Transylvania

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Cheikh Faye had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 81-60 win over Transylvania on Saturday.

Jomaru Brown had 13 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and Curt Lewis had 11.

Zach Larimore had 24 points for the Pioneers. Lucas Gentry added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Jefferson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com