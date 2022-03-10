FRISCO, Texas (AP)Bryan Greenlee had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Southern Miss 86-59 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Vladislav Goldin added 12 points for the Owls (19-13). Giancarlo Rosado had 11 points, while Brandon Weatherspoon and Alijah Martin both scored 10. Greenlee shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Walyn Napper had 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-26). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic advances to play UAB in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

