POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Kam Farris scored 14 points to lead Marist to a 61-52 victory over Niagara 61-52 on Sunday.

Farris also grabbed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Patrick Gardner scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting. Noah Harris hits two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Aaron Gray led the way for the Purple Eagles (14-12, 9-8) with 19 points and six rebounds. Noah Thomasson pitched in with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Marist visits Manhattan and Niagara hosts Fairfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.