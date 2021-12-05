Farrakhan scores 20, Eastern Michigan tops Northwood 79-57

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Noah Farrakhan had 20 points as Eastern Michigan romped past Northwood 79-57 on Sunday.

Colin Golson Jr. had 13 points for the Eagles (3-5). Monty Scott added 12 points.

Jack Ammerman had 23 points for the Division II Timberwolves. Matthew Nowicki added 11 rebounds. DeSean Munson had seven rebounds.

