Falko scores 29 to lift Binghamton over Stony Brook 77-61

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jacob Falko had a career-high 29 points as Binghamton beat Stony Brook 77-61 on Wednesday night.

John McGriff had 13 points for Binghamton (9-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Christian Hinckson added nine rebounds. Taveion White had seven rebounds.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 15 points for the Seawolves (13-8, 5-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 12 points. Tykei Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Roberts, who led the Seawolves in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated Binghamton 74-71 on Jan. 19.

