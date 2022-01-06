Falko scores 28 to lift Binghamton past Albany 88-79

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jacob Falko had a career-high 28 points as Binghamton beat Albany 88-79 on Thursday night.

Falko shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added eight assists.

Kellen Amos had 17 points for Binghamton (5-6, 2-0 America East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Christian Hinckson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Bertram had 11 points.

Binghamton posted a season-high 23 assists.

De’Vondre Perry scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Great Danes (4-9, 0-1). Jamel Horton scored a career-high 23 points. Paul Newman had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com