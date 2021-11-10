Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 80-60

FRESNO, California (KSEE) --A portion of Highway 180 is being named after fallen officer Phia Vang, who was killed by a wrong-way driver in 2019 near the Temperance Avenue interchange. On Wednesday, family and former colleagues gathered to raise funds for a special sign to memorialize him.

“It’s awesome that people still remember him for who he is," his eldest song, Corey Vang said. "People still tell me stories of his humor, as well as being interactive with other community members, and being a good friend.”