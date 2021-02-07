Eytle-Rock scores 23 to carry UMBC past Stony Brook 71-65

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)R.J. Eytle-Rock had 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (12-4, 8-3 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers added 14 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 17 points for the Seawolves (8-9, 6-5). Mouhamadou Gueye added 17 points and eight blocks. Tykei Greene had 11 points and seven rebounds.

