Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach pleads guilty in crash

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Former University of North Carolina basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a traffic accident in January that killed an elderly woman, officials said.

The Durham County District Attorney’s Office said Hatchell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor death by vehicle. She was sentenced to 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation, according to the DA’s office.

Hatchell also was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and $150 in court costs, the district attorney’s office said.

Police said Betty Colby, 89, died after she hit her head on the parking lot of a fitness center after she was hit by a car on Jan. 6. Colby died two days later, police said.

Hatchell resigned as women’s basketball coach in April 2019 after an external review found she had made ”racially insensitive” comments and applied ”undue influence” regarding players’ ability to compete through medical issues. The review conducted by a Charlotte law firm also revealed ”a breakdown of connectivity between the players and Hatchell” after 28 interviews of current players and program personnel.

