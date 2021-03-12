Etienne lifts Wichita St. over USF on late free throws

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Tyson Etienne scored 20 points and hit a pair of foul shots with 8.9 seconds left to lift top seed Wichita State to a 68-67 win over ninth seed South Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

David Collins was called for a charge on the subsequent possession for the Bulls.

Alterique Gilbert had 12 points and Morris Udeze grabbed 11 rebounds for the Shockers.

Michael Durr had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (9-13). Justin Brown added 12 points. Xavier Castaneda had 11 points.

The Shockers take on the winner of Cincinnati-SMU in a Saturday semifinal.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

—

PUBLISH SETTINGS:

URGENCY: Routine

PLATFORM:

AUDIENCE:

CATEGORY: Sports

CONTENT TYPE: Game Story

NAMED ITEM:

SOURCE: Automated Insights

LANGUAGE: en