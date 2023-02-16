HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada had 21 points in Hofstra’s 73-43 win over Hampton on Thursday night.

Estrada was 9 of 18 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Pride (21-8, 14-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc. Warren Williams shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Pride prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Jordan Nesbitt led the Pirates (6-22, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.