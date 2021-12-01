Estrada scores 20 to carry Hofstra past Princeton 81-77

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada matched his career high with 20 points as Hofstra edged past Princeton 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Omar Silverio had 17 points for Hofstra (4-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 15 points. Zach Cooks had 13 points and seven assists.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 24 points for the Tigers (5-3). Ryan Langborg added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tosan Evbuomwan had 14 points. Ethan Wright had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

