HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Aaron Estrada had 20 points in Hofstra’s 67-51 win over Hampton on Thursday night.

Estrada added seven rebounds and five assists for the Pride (9-7, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Darlinstone Dubar scored 13.

The Pirates (3-12, 0-3) were led by Jordan Nesbitt with 14 points, five assists and three steals. Kyrese Mullen added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hampton has lost six straight.

Thomas had nine points to guide Hofstra to a 39-23 lead at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra visits William & Mary and Hampton hosts Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.