Ertel scores 16 to lift UAB past Kennesaw State 73-48

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Michael Ertel had 16 points as UAB rolled past Kennesaw State 73-48 on Wednesday night.

Trey Jemison had 13 points for UAB (3-0). Jalen Benjamin added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (2-1).

