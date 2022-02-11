Ending mini-skid on Stanford minds against Oregon State

Stanford looks to snap a two-game losing skid on Saturday when they visit Pac-12 rival Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore.

The Cardinal (14-10, 7-7 Pac-12) dropped a 79-70 decision to then-No. 12 UCLA on Tuesday and lost 68-60 at Oregon two nights later.

The results notwithstanding, Stanford’s improved play gives it a ray of hope for a big effort to close the season and take momentum into the conference tournament.

Harrison Ingram leads Stanford in both scoring (11.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.6) entering the clash with Oregon State. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds in last Sunday’s 87-69 rout of Washington and followed that up with another 17-point, eight-rebound effort against UCLA.

Ingram, however, was limited to just 10 points versus the Ducks.

Oregon State (3-18, 1-10) enters Saturday’s contest mired in an eight-game losing streak. The Beavers have not won a game in 2022, although they came close to victory on Wednesday against California in a 63-61 loss.

Jarod Lucas is the only Beavers player scoring in double figures (13.6 points per game), while Warith Alatishe is the only player averaging more than 3.9 rebounds per game. He is pulling down 6.0 boards per contest.

The Beavers have had to earn their points this season. They shoot only 31.4 percent from beyond the arc and have attempted 150 fewer 3-pointers than their opponents.

Lucas misfired on a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds remaining against Cal, and Maurice Calloo failed to convert a putback. Calloo’s 18 points led the Beavers, while Lucas added 12 and Glenn Taylor Jr. chipped in 11.

“We’ve got to continue to do that for a full 40 (minutes),” Calloo said, per The Oregonian.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle wants to see his team create its opportunities.

“I’m a firm believer that you make your own breaks,” Tinkle told the newspaper, “by the discipline, the character, the cohesion, all those sort of things over the course of time, I think, earns you those breaks.”

