Elvis scores 13 to lead Dayton over Duquesne 75-54

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Kobe Elvis had 13 points as Dayton easily beat Duquesne 75-54 on Wednesday night.

Toumani Camara had 10 points for Dayton (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Malachi Smith added eight assists. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Tre Williams had 12 points for the Dukes (6-15, 1-8), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Jackie Johnson III added 11 points. Amir Spears had 10 points.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Dayton defeated Duquesne 72-52 on Jan. 15.

