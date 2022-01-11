Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.

Marquette posted a season-high 27 assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Yor Anei added 16 points and 11 rebounds. David Jones had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am