Elias King signs with MTSU after leaving Mississippi State

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Middle Tennessee has added guard Elias King, who spent his freshman season at Mississippi State.

The Blue Raiders announced that King signed his grant-in-aid Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound King is from Atlanta. He was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 5 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 in the southeast by ESPN.com, but he made little impact with the Bulldogs. He played in six games at Mississippi State and averaged 1.7 points per game. His last game was Jan. 18, when he hit a 3-pointer against Georgia.

”We’re extremely excited about the addition of Elias to our basketball program,” Middle Tennessee coach Nick McDevitt said. ”His ability to shoot, pass and handle the ball as a 6-foot-8 guard makes him a real weapon that Blue Raider fans will enjoy watching on the court.”

King joins a roster with five other players from the Atlanta area, and he is the second member of McDevitt’s signing class for 2020.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

