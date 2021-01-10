Eleventh-ranked Oregon women dismantle Cal 100-41

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Kylee Watson scored a career high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 11th-ranked Oregon obliterated Cal 100-41 on Sunday.

Oregon entered with a four-game win streak over Cal with an average margin of victory of 39 points per game.

Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks who had a half-dozen players score in double figures and a total of 11 score.

Oregon shot 42 of 80 (52.5%) from the field.

After the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) built a quick 10-2 lead, Cal responded by outscoring the Ducks 13-8. Ugonne Onyiah’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the first quarter brought the Bears within 18-15.

But Oregon responded with a vengeance and outscored the Bears (0-10, 0-7) 28-4 for the remainder of the half and led 50-19 at halftime. The Ducks had runs of 18-2 and 12-0 during that stretch.

Cal scored four points in the second quarter and eight in the third.

Onyiah scored 13 for Cal and Evelien Lutje Schipholt 10.

