Egun scores 14 to lead Montana past Warner Pacific 92-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Eddy Egun had 14 points to lead Montana to a 92-61 win over Warner Pacific on Friday night.

Cameron Parker had 13 points and seven assists for Montana (12-12). Josh Vazquez added 12 points and Kyle Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Christian Hodge had 17 points for the Knights. Isaac Etter added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com