SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jesse Edwards scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Syracuse finished with a flourish to beat longtime rival Georgetown, 83-64 on Saturday afternoon.

Georgetown opened the game on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 11 after Jay Heath drilled a 3 almost six minutes into the game to make it 17-6. The Orange (6-4) answered with a 12-0 run to take the lead. After Akok Akok dunked to put the Hoyas in front 28-27, Syracuse closed the half on an 18-6 run and took an 11-point lead into intermission.

Georgetown (5-6) hovered at 10-points down for most of the second half, even after Qudus Wahab fouled out with 4:38 left. Akok dunked with 2:30 left to make it 71-61, but the Orange closed the game on a 12-3 run.

Edwards was a force in the middle for Syracuse, hitting 10 of 14 from the floor, dishing three assists and blocking five shots while grabbing 11 rebounds, three off the offensive glass. Judah Mintz, who was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, added a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing 10 assists with five steals. Joseph Girard III finished with 15 points and Benny Williams contributed 13 points.

Primo Spears scored 22 points and added five assists to lead Georgetown, hitting 6 of 14 from the field and going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Heath hit 3 of 10 from beyond the arc and added 14 points and Wahab finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Orange has now won three straight games, beginning with a 62-61 win at Notre Dame and a 95-66 win over Oakland.

Syracuse started the day by formally inducting coach Jim Boeheim and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington into the school’s athletic Ring of Honor. In his 44th season leading his alma mater, Boeheim has never had a sub-.500 record in a season and coached the Orange into the postseason in all but three of his 44 seasons. Washington, who went from being a playground legend in New York City to being a star for Boeheim at Syracuse, passed away from cancer in 2016.

