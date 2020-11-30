Edwards’ career game leads No. 11 Kentucky women by Belmont

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored a career-high 27 points, matched her career best with 15 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky pulled away for a 70-50 women’s basketball win over Belmont.

Edwards, the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year at Utah two seasons ago, was 11-of-19 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and had three steals and an assist.

It was Edwards’ turn to step up as the Wildcats played their second-straight game without All-American Rhyne Howard and starting forward Tatyana Wyatt. Howard returns for the next game.

Madison Treece led Belmont with 14 points.

