MANHATAN, Kan. (AP)Emilee Ebert scored 14 poin ts and ran her streak of free throw makes to 32, and No. 24 Kansas State cruised to a 72-45 win over UMKC on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (9-1) scored the last six points of the first half for a 39-24 lead and had the first 13 of the second to make it 50-24. Ebert had six of those 19. The Mavericks went scoreless for 7:36 and without a field goal for almost 10 minutes.

Kansas State outscored UMKC 25-7 in the third quarter as the Mavericks went 2 of 7 with 14 turnovers.

Gabby Gregory added 12 points for the Wildcats, who play South Dakota State in Kansas City on Saturday. Brylee Glenn added 11 with five assists and four steals, one of three Wildcats with at least four.

Jocelyn Ewell led UMKC with 14 points and E’Lease Stafford added 13. Dani Winslow had 13 defensive rebounds but was 0-for-2 shooting. The Mavericks finished with 33 turnovers and KSU had 20 steals.

Kansas State has made 180 free throws this season after a 20 of 22 night, while their opponents have attempted just 153. Ebert has not missed in 24 attempts this season, Serena Sundells is 17 of 17 in the last four games.

