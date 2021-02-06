Eaton carries Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Marquis Eaton had 15 points and 10 assists to lead five Arkansas State players scoring in double figures as the Red Wolves beat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77 on Saturday.

Norchad Omier added 14 points for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts chipped in 13, Christian Willis scored 11 and Caleb Fields had 10. Omier also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Cedric Russell scored a season-high 30 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-6, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Mylik Wilson added 12 points and six rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 10 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com