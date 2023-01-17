CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Ethan Price scored 13 points and Eastern Washington upped its winning streak to eight with a 64-57 victory over Montana on Monday night.

Price was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyreese Davis had 12 points and Steele Venters scored 11.

Dischon Thomas led the Grizzlies (9-10, 3-4) with 19 points. Josh Bannan pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brandon Whitney had 11 points.

Eastern Washington completed a sweep of Montana. The Eagles opened conference play with an 87-80 win over the Grizzlies in Missoula.

NEXT UP

Eastern Washington’s next game is Thursday against Northern Colorado on the road, and Montana hosts Montana State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.