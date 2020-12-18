East Tennessee State tops Columbia International 96-54

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points as East Tennessee State rolled past Columbia International 96-54 on Thursday night.

Damari Monsanto and Serrel Smith added 11 points apiece for the Buccaneers (3-3). Ty Brewer had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Corey Benton had 11 points for the Rams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

94 words

Publish Settings

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com