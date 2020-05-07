East Tennessee State promotes Shay to replace Forbes

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)East Tennessee State is promoting Jason Shay to fill the head coaching vacancy that arose when Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest.

Shay was an assistant on Forbes’ staff at ETSU the last five seasons. The Buccaneers went 130-43 during that time for the program’s best record over a five-year stretch in school history.

ETSU went 30-4 this year, set a single-season school record for victories and won the Southern Conference’s regular-season and tournamenttitles.

Shay said in a statement released by the university that he is ”humbled, excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

”I understand the expectations and standards that have been built for the men’s basketball program and guarantee I am going to give my very best every day.”

ETSU had been seeking a coach since Wake Forest hired Forbes on Thursday to replace the fired Danny Manning.Shay had been serving as interim coach while school officials decided on Forbes’ permanent replacement.

Before coming to ETSU, Shay worked as an assistant coach at North Dakota, Northwest Florida State College, Tennessee, Milwaukee and Mercyhurst (Pennsylvania) College. He’s a former Iowa walk-on.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.