BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Tari Eason scored 18 points off the bench, leading four in double figures, and LSU rolled past Missouri 75-55 on Saturday night.

Brandon Murray scored 11 points and Darius Days added 10 for LSU (20-9, 8-8 SEC). Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, also scored 10 points.

LSU opened the second half on a tear, outscoring Missouri 22-8 to stretch its lead to 20 points for the first time. LSU went on to shoot 52% in the second half and score 45 points. For the game, LSU outshot Missouri 51%-36%.

Javon Pickett led Missouri with 14 points and he had seven assists. Amari Davis scored 12 points, Trevon Brazile 11 and Ronnie DeGray III 10. The rest of the team scored eight points.

LSU, which snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 14-2 at home this season. LSU leads the all-time series with Missouri 10-2.

Coming in, seven of Missouri’s last 10 games had been decided by an average of 4.5 points. Missouri was within 30-24 at halftime but quickly fell behind by double digits in the second half and did not recover.

