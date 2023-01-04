BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Logan Dye scored 19 points as Samford beat VMI 87-78 on Wednesday night.

Dye also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 Southern). Jermaine Marshall scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and six assists. Nathan Johnson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (5-11) with 15 points and three steals. Tyler Houser added 14 points for VMI. In addition, Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.