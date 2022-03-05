LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday.

Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Maldonado’s two free throws late in regulation sent the game to overtime and Oden’s 3-pointer with 1:49 left in overtime gave the Cowboys the lead for good.

Wyoming scored 25 second-half points, a season low.

Orlando Robinson scored a career-high 34 points plus nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9). Anthony Holland added 11 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Wyoming defeated Fresno State 61-59 on Feb. 6.

