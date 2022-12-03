CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Sean Durugordon’s 24 points helped Austin Peay defeat Tennessee State 77-61 on Saturday night.

Durugordon also had six rebounds for the Governors (4-5). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 19 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Cameron Copeland shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jr. Clay added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Tennessee State. In addition, David Acosta finished with 15 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.