PITTSBURGH (AP)Jimmy Clark III scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half and Duquesne beat VCU 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Clark added six rebounds and five steals for the Dukes (12-4). Rodney Gunn Jr. scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Dae Dae Grant recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Johns Jr. led the Rams (10-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Jamir Watkins added 18 points and two blocks for VCU.

In addition, Jayden Nunn finished with 13 points, three steals and two blocks. The loss broke the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

Duquesne took the lead with 17:41 left in the first half and did not give it up.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Duquesne visits Richmond while VCU hosts Davidson.

