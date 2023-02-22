PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joe Reece had 26 points and Duquesne beat La Salle 91-74 on Wednesday night.

Reece also contributed seven rebounds for the Dukes (19-9, 9-6 Atlantic 10). Tre Williams added 14 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and six assists. Dae Dae Grant was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Explorers (13-15, 7-8) were led by Josh Nickelberry, who posted 28 points. Hassan Drame added 12 points and two steals for La Salle. In addition, Fousseyni Drame finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.