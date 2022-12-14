BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Devon Dunn scored 19 points to help Campbell defeat William Peace 97-58 on Wednesday night.

Dunn shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (5-5). Jay Pal scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Ricky Clemons was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Michael Dulin finished with 16 points for the Pacers. Tyler Parton added 12 points and Tim Pettiford had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.