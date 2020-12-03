Dunn-Martin lifts Duquesne past UNC-Greensboro 81-68

NCAA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 21 points as Duquesne topped UNC Greensboro 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Dunn-Martin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and seven rebounds for Duquesne (1-1). Sincere Carry added 15 points, and Michael Hughes had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 22 points for the Spartans (1-2). Angelo Allegri added 14 points and A.J. McGinnis had 13 points.

