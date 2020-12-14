Dungee, Slocum lead No. 13 Arkansas women to 105-58 romp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Chelsea Dungee scored 26 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 more and No. 13 Arkansas romped past Central Arkansas 105-58 on Sunday four its fourth-straight win.

Dungee was a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc as the Razorbacks were 12-for-24 shooting from deep. Arkansas (7-1) also dominated in the paint, pounding in 48 points to 26 for Central Arkansas.

Arkansas had nine steals and scored 35 points off 23 Central Arkansas turnovers. Dungee was also 5 of 6 from the foul line, setting the Arkansas program record for made free throws with 486.

The Razorbacks led 24-2 after a quarter, pushed it to 39-4 with a 15-0 run early in the second quarter and cruised.

Dungee and Makayla Daniels entered the game first and fourth in the NCAA in free throws made and attempted. Dungee pushed her total of makes to 51.

Jalisa Outlaw led the Bears (1-4) with 22 points and Charlay Conway added 10.

