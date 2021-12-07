Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past SUNY-Purchase 97-40

NCAA
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.

Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.

