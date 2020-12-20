Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount over Cal Poly 76-52

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Dameane Douglas posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola Marymount easily beat Cal Poly 76-52 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott added 16 points and six assists for the Lions, and Mattias Markusson chipped in 13 points.

Camren Pierce had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com