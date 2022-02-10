Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 71-63

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snapped its nine-game losing streak, beating UT Martin 71-63 on Thursday night.

Courtney Carter had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-17, 2-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 11 points.

Bernie Andre had 12 points for the Skyhawks (8-17, 4-9). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points and eight rebounds.

