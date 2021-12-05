Domask lifts S. Illinois past Southern Miss 66-41

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - It's been a week since a beloved Clovis doctor was fatally hit on the corner of Temperance and Bullard.

Dr. Sidney Carpenter lived his life to his own beat, making a name for himself as the 'Dancing Man' of Clovis. His loved ones say he was a unique guy, so they're remembering him in a unique way.