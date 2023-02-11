PHILADELPHIA (AP)Eric Dixon’s 19 points helped Villanova defeat Seton Hall 58-54 on Saturday night.

Dixon also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East Conference). Caleb Daniels scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Cam Whitmore shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Pirates (15-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Tyrese Samuel, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Seton Hall. Kadary Richmond also put up 10 points, nine assists and four steals.

Villanova went into halftime leading Seton Hall 27-20. Dixon scored 13 points in the half. Villanova turned a one-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 15-2 run to make it a 53-39 lead with 3:16 left in the half. Whitmore scored nine second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Villanova hosts Butler and Seton Hall hosts Georgetown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.