Dixie State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 85-74

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Hunter Schofield had 22 points as Dixie State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 85-74 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Pope had 17 points for Dixie State (10-10, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Frank Staine had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 22 points for the Vaqueros (6-13, 1-6). Justin Johnson added 21 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Johnson II had 12 points and nine rebounds. RayQuan Taylor had two points and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am