CHICAGO (AP)Michael Diggins posted 16 points and seven rebounds, Damaria Franklin had 15 points and six rebounds, and Illinois-Chicago defeated Milwaukee 71-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Johnson had 13 points for Illinois-Chicago (13-15, 9-10 Horizon League). Jalen Warren added 10 points and seven rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-21, 8-14). Joey St. Pierre added 14 points.

