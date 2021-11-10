Dickens lifts Hampton past Mid-Atlantic Christian 101-51

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Dajour Dickens scored 12 points and 11 rebounds to carry Hampton to a 101-51 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian in a season opener on Tuesday night.

the Pirates shot 65% in the second half and Marquis Godwin scored 17 points for Hampton. Najee Garvin added 14 points and eight rebounds. Amir Nesbitt had 10 points.

Six other Pirates scored at least six points as Deuce Dean had eight points, eight assists and four steals.

Tim Aydlett had 11 points, one rebound and one steal for the Mustangs. Jahiem Hinton added 11 points. Kevin Fletcher had six rebounds.

