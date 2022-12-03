ABILENE, Texas (AP)Ali Abdou Dibba’s 12 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Arlington Baptist 88-42 on Saturday.

Dibba shot 5 of 7 from the field for the Wildcats (5-4). Cameron Steele scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Airion Simmons went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Gage Hulse led the Patriots (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Da’vione Stafford added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. In addition, Demarea Julius had eight points and two steals.

