EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake to a 97-61 victory over Evansville on Saturday night.

DeVries was 8-of-16 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Roman Penn shot 6 of 8 from the field and scored 13.

Yacine Toumi and Kenny Strawbridge scored 12 apiece to lead the Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10), who have lost eight straight. Marvin Coleman had 11 points.

DeVries scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-34 lead at halftime.

NEXT UP

Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Indiana State at home. Evansville hosts Belmont on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.